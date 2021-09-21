fbpx

Nasarawa Gov Faults Anti-Open Grazing Law

September 21, 2021
Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State has faulted the anti-open grazing policy adopted by some state governments in Nigeria.

Nasarawa’s Governor, who spoke on Monday during an interview on Politics Today, believes that the anti-open grazing policy is not working.

“We don’t like the current anti-grazing policy it is not working,” he said during the Channels Television political show. “We are not just going with the crowd about Anti-Grazing law. If you sign anti-grazing law and it is not working, is it worth it?

“One thing all the Northern Governors have decided, we said that the current method of open grazing is old-fashioned, outdated, and cannot be sustained.”

Governor Sule’s comment comes hours after the Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the anti-open grazing bill into law.

Although the Governor of Nasarrawa has a contrary view on the grazing law, agreed that the nomadic lifestyle of herders was not the way to go.

He stated that while it might be easy for the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to pass the anti-open grazing bill, the fate of the herdsmen should not be left hanging.

As an alternative to the anti-open grazing law, the governor revealed that the state government has decided to endorse the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

He explained that his administration planned to settle herders by setting up grazing reserves in seven locations in the state, an initiative he said was taken in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and the Netherlands Government.

“The best way to do that is if you have options for the people; it is very easy for Nasarawa to say in one week, we will go to the Assembly to go ahead and have anti-grazing law.

“So what happens to the Fulanis that are moving back and forth? If the Fulanis know why it is not working, the best way is to give them something that works,” said Governor Sule.

