Nasarawa Commences Construction Of N2bn Karu Recreational Center

February 4, 2022016
Nasarawa Governor Sacks SGF

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has performed the groundbreaking for the construction of Karu Retail and Recreational Center.

The N2bn project, situated at the Muhammadu International Market, Karu, is being executed in conjunction with The Mall Company under a public-private partnership arrangement, according to the Governor.

Speaking at the ceremony in Karu Local Government Area on Thursday, he said his administration had leveraged the proximity of Karu to Abuja to attract investments for the socio-economic development of the state.

He expressed optimism that the project would surely create job opportunities for the timid youths in the state.

Sule said, “We are going to build a world-class pedestrian bridge to link the center with the modern bus terminal, fitted with an electronic advertisement platform that would generate additional revenue for the state.

“We are making efforts to unlock the Nasarawa potential and build a self-sufficient economy that allows citizens to strive. So, I am urging both the private and public sector investors to take advantage of the business climate because Nasarawa is no longer a civil service state but a destination for investment.”

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of The Mall Company, Yahaya Yahaya, said the project would be completed within one year.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Government has said it is set to begin the payment of gratuities to 1,193 state and local government retirees from the N340m recently released by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

