NARTRO Addresses Transport Challenges, Calls For Transport Development bank

The Federal Government should establish a transport development bank to address the problem of rickety trucks on Nigerian roads, according to the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Aloga Ogbogo, the NARTO Executive Secretary, spoke with a local reporter in Lagos on Sunday.

The country’s logistics system needs to go beyond Dangote alone, according to Ogbogo, who is also the president of the West African Truck Union. He also added that it’s not only about one person working in the sector.

Ogbogo, however, reiterates that the government needs to find a solution to the truck reflecting problem.

“The issue in the trucking sector are not far-fetched you see logistics has one problem and these are the things I am telling you, the trucking industry is faced with lots of problems. If you talk about trucking within the West African sub-region, I am not sure anybody is doing it outside Dangote.

“Nobody is doing it outside Dangote and he has fleets. We need to go beyond that, Dangote alone has over 6000 trucks and this is not about one person it is about the industry.

“The government need to address the issue of truck fleeting, government should provide a facility to address it. Just like we have bank of commerce and industry, where is the transport development bank. If is about putting up a legislature to direct the national assembly to create a transport development bank and then you create a fund just like a trust fund.

“An average new truck cost at about N75m and the rate at which these trucks are ageing they are really ageing” he said.

According to him, “Let us look at haulage for example, trucks are they there, we have aging trucks and for the aging trucks we need to address this issue of truck fleeting.

“The aged trucks need to be renewed and then you see again we don’t have a regulatory body that will regulate the haulage sector. So there are lots of issues that will militate the success of that project and they are basically have to be addressed.

“We have bank of commerce, industrial agriculture, where is the transport development bank? These trucks are aging. Because the transportation, trucks are the prime mover of the economy. There are certain things you need to address before that project will see the light of the day” he concluded.