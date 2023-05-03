The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, insisted that its members’ two hundred percent wage increase proposal was not outlandish and that the federal government could afford it.

If the government did not comply with NARD’s requests within two weeks, NARD has threatened to go on strike.

The association also urged that the integrated medical compensation structure, CONMESS, be reviewed 200 percent higher and that resident doctors’ salary arrears be paid.

Its declaration was in response to the Minister of Labor and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who claimed that government resources were insufficient to meet what he called the resident doctors’ outrageous demands and that many resident doctors frequently exhibit a “entitlement syndrome.”

NARD President Innocent Orji, however, responded to Ngige by stating that doctors and nurses were not included in the most recent minimum wage rise in an interview on a Channels Television program yesterday.

He stated that any compensation increase should be based on the inflation rate from 2009 to the present.

“It may sound crazy to some when we say that we are asking for a 200 percent upward review, but we didn’t just make that number up”, He continued.

As an example, the exchange rate at the time was N152 to $1. Its current state is known. At that time, a liter of fuel cost N65. We are aware of the current amount, and an increase is about to occur.