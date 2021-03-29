fbpx
NARD To Begin Nationwide Strike On Thursday

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

NARD To Begin Nationwide Strike On Thursday

March 29, 20210109
NARD To Begin Nationwide Strike On Thursday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will embark on a nationwide strike from Thursday, its leaders have said.

In a statement jointly signed by NARD President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi; its Secretary-General, Dr Jerry Isogun, and its Publicity/Social Secretary, Dr Dotun Osikoya, the union said the industrial action would be total and indefinite, should the Federal Government fail to meet its demands.

It explained that the decision to go on strike was taken at the extraordinary National Executive Council of the union held on Saturday at the National Hospital in Abuja.

During the meeting attended by over 50 chapters of the association across the country, the doctors reviewed the earlier ultimatum given to the government and scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

Burning issues affecting residency training, healthcare delivery, and welfare of the unio members also formed major discussions at the meeting.

In their resolutions, the doctors called for the immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers, including March salaries before the end of March 31.

READ ALSO: Our Unmatched Digital Platforms Keep Us On Upward Trajectory – Titan Trust Bank CEO

They also asked the government to commence the immediate payment of all salary arrears, including March salaries to their members in all Federal and state tertiary health institutions.

The union resolved to call for the upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers, as well as the payment of the outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance.

They also sought the immediate abolishment of the exorbitant bench fees being paid by their members on outside postings in all training Institutions.

NARD’s full statement

NARD To Begin Nationwide Strike On Thursday
NARD To Begin Nationwide Strike On Thursday
NARD To Begin Nationwide Strike On Thursday
NARD To Begin Nationwide Strike On Thursday

About Author

NARD To Begin Nationwide Strike On Thursday
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 2, 2014052

“There Is No Ebola Outbreak In Nigeria” – Health Ministry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following rumours that there is an outbreak of Ebola disease in the country, the federal government has denied any news of such outbreak in Nigeria, but sai
Read More
September 11, 2013072

Committee Chairman Appeals To ASUU To Compromise On Agreement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the unsuccessful negotiations between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal government, the Chairman of the Implementati
Read More
April 24, 2013080

National Programme Officer (State) at UNDP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS in Nigeria is currently operating in a rapidly changing environment, with numbers of HIV/AIDS cases ranking number two gl
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.