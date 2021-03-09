fbpx
NARD Threatens To Embark On Strike Over Unaddressed Demands

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

NARD Threatens To Embark On Strike Over Unaddressed Demands

March 9, 20210105
NARD Threatens To Embark On Strike Over Unaddressed Demands

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Tuesday threatened to go on strike over the failure of the Federal Government to address their demands and implement the agreements reached with the association since last year.

In a communique issued on Tuesday and signed by Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, NARD President, after a virtual National Executive Meeting, the association resolved to proceed on a recess after their if their demands are not acceded to by the government.

NARD’s Demands

Among their demands include the immediate payment of the salaries of members, the payment of all minimum wage and other salary arrears to its members nationwide without further delay and the immediate implementation of 50% of consolidated basic Salary as Hazard allowance for all healthcare workers.

READ ALSO: Saadat Aliyu Develops Andriod App ‘Helpio App’ For Reporting Sexual Abuse

Others are the immediate payment of the Medical Residency Fund for 2021 with the arrears of 2019 and 2020 inclusive, that all training institutions be directed to stop the collection of Bench Fee from its members since it was not captured in the Residency Training Fund as approved, and that all clinical health workers be considered for COVID-19 vaccination and other issues affecting efficient health care delivery in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic including adequate provision of PPEs be addressed.

Indefinite Strike

The association warned that should the Federal Government fail to implement the demands, its members would have no choice but to proceed on indefinite strike pending when the demands are met.

About Author

NARD Threatens To Embark On Strike Over Unaddressed Demands
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

December 20, 2012092

FEATURES : Malnutrition: Great Concern, Little Action In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram By Chioma Obinna Malnutrition results whenever a child is not getting enough food or eating balanced diets. The consequences of malnutrition can be dire, as
Read More
August 18, 2014057

Etisalat's Subscriber Base Hits 19.5m

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram United Arab Emirate owned telecommunications firm, Etisalat, has stated that it is close to the 20 million subscriber mark, as it records 19.5 million subsc
Read More
December 17, 2013055

1,421 Hotels, Restaurants Yet To Comply With Lagos Consumption Tax Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the Supreme Court’s judgement which validated the collection of Hotel Occupancy and Restaurants Consumption Tax, HORTC in Lagos, five months ago,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.