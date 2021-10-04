fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

NARD Suspends Strike For 6 Weeks, Orders Doctors To Resume On Wednesday

October 4, 2021043
NARD Suspends Strike For 6 Weeks, Orders Doctors To Resume On Wednesday

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has ordered its members across Nigeria to resume work fully from Wednesday, October 6th, 2021.

Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the President of NARD announced this on Monday while briefing reporters in Abuja following the suspension of the strike by resident doctors which lasted two months.

Dr Uyilawa explained that NARD took the decision to suspend the industrial action due to a simple majority vote of members at a meeting held on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Emirates Extends Nigeria’s Flight Ban Till Oct 10

Conditions

NARD’s President, however, stated that the strike has been suspended for six weeks to allow the Federal Government to address the issues raised by the doctors.

He said while most of the issues that led to the nationwide strike still remained unaddressed, the association decided to suspend the action for the period because of interventions from the President, the National Assembly, and the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Strike

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, 2 August 2021.

The association’s President said, “We are embarking on a total and indefinite strike on August 2, 2021. You can recall we had a memorandum of action on March 31, 2021, and had an addendum to it on April 9, and since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.

“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPS platform.

About Author

NARD Suspends Strike For 6 Weeks, Orders Doctors To Resume On Wednesday
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 17, 20143158

Shocking! Over 1,000 Boko Haram Members Arrested In South-west

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The head of the Hausa community in Lagos, Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos, Alhaji Sani Kabir, has disclosed that northerners in the South-west have arrested more th
Read More
July 31, 20140112

Cholera Outbreak: 5 Die In Biu Camp

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Five residents of Damboa town in Borno State  taking refuge at a camp in Biu died of an ailment suspected to be cholera, while 152 others are battling with
Read More
Paris Club Refund: Governors Deny Receipt Of N243.8bn Disbursement NEWSNEWSLETTER
October 26, 20200371

NGF Denies Allegations of Hoarding COVID-19 Palliatives

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has denied allegations that COVID-19 palliatives meant for distribution were hoarded by state governments. According to a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.