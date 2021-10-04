NARD Suspends Strike For 6 Weeks, Orders Doctors To Resume On Wednesday

October 4, 2021 43

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has ordered its members across Nigeria to resume work fully from Wednesday, October 6th, 2021.

Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the President of NARD announced this on Monday while briefing reporters in Abuja following the suspension of the strike by resident doctors which lasted two months.

Dr Uyilawa explained that NARD took the decision to suspend the industrial action due to a simple majority vote of members at a meeting held on Sunday.

Conditions

NARD’s President, however, stated that the strike has been suspended for six weeks to allow the Federal Government to address the issues raised by the doctors.

He said while most of the issues that led to the nationwide strike still remained unaddressed, the association decided to suspend the action for the period because of interventions from the President, the National Assembly, and the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Strike

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, 2 August 2021.

The association’s President said, “We are embarking on a total and indefinite strike on August 2, 2021. You can recall we had a memorandum of action on March 31, 2021, and had an addendum to it on April 9, and since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.

“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPS platform.