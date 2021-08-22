NARD Stalls Signing New MoU With FG, Says Need To Consult With Members

August 22, 2021 255

The leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has refused to sign a new memorandum of understanding that was mediated by the Nigeria Medical Association to bring to an end the three weeks old industrial action that has adversely affected medical services in government hospitals across the country.

The President of NARD, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, refused to give assent due to an unspecified clause.

The association’s president stated that the leadership would have to meet with its members before he signs the proposed agreement.

Speaking to journalists after the over six hours closed-door meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, stated that all other parties involved in the negotiation, including the Nigeria Medical Association and the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria, assented to the new agreement, having accepted all the issues raised.

Meanwhile, Ngige also explained that the meeting did not talk about the issues of ‘no work, no pay,’ he however noted all parties at the negotiation meeting agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

Last week, the Federal Government sued the striking doctors, as it requested the National Industrial Court to compel the striking doctors to go back to work.

The hearing on the case was adjourned to September 15.