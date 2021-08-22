fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

NARD Stalls Signing New MoU With FG, Says Need To Consult With Members

August 22, 20210255
NARD Stalls Signing New MoU With FG, Says Need To Consult With Members

The leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has refused to sign a new memorandum of understanding that was mediated by the Nigeria Medical Association to bring to an end the three weeks old industrial action that has adversely affected medical services in government hospitals across the country.

The President of NARD, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, refused to give assent due to an unspecified clause.

The association’s president stated that the leadership would have to meet with its members before he signs the proposed agreement.

READ ALSO: Communications Ministry Recorded Over N1trn Revenue In 2 years – Pantami

Speaking to journalists after the over six hours closed-door meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, stated that all other parties involved in the negotiation, including the Nigeria Medical Association and the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria, assented to the new agreement, having accepted all the issues raised.

Meanwhile, Ngige also explained that the meeting did not talk about the issues of ‘no work, no pay,’ he however noted all parties at the negotiation meeting agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

Last week, the Federal Government sued the striking doctors, as it requested the National Industrial Court to compel the striking doctors to go back to work.

The hearing on the case was adjourned to September 15.

About Author

NARD Stalls Signing New MoU With FG, Says Need To Consult With Members
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ogoni N17bn Judgment: Supreme Court Dismisses Shell’s Appeal LEGALNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 27, 202001143

Ogoni N17bn Judgment: Supreme Court Dismisses Shell’s Appeal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), requesting a revisit of a January 11, 2019 judgment
Read More
ANALYSIS: Nigeria’s New Borrowing Pushes Up Debt To N40.19 trillion [ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 26, 20210367

BREAKING: Buhari Sacks Buratai, Other Service Chiefs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday announced the sacking of service chiefs and their immediate retirement from active service. The president made this kn
Read More
Power generation NEWSPOWER & ENERGY
April 30, 20180316

Abia Govt Partners Geometric, Ruyi To Provide Stable Electricity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Acting Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu, has announced plans to provide stable power supply to the proposed Enyimba Economic City project. According t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.