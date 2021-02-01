fbpx
NARD Raises Alarm Over Exposure Of Members To COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

NARD Raises Alarm Over Exposure Of Members To COVID-19

February 1, 2021012
NARD Raises Alarm Over Exposure Of Members To COVID-19

Following rise in COVID-19 cases, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have raised an alarm over the increasing rate of exposure, infection, and fatality to the virus among health workers especially resident doctors in Nigeria.

Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the national president of the association disclosed this in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the end of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and scientific conference.

Uyilawa revealed that the doctors are therefore demanding a review of their hazard allowance and speedy implementation of the life insurance scheme.

“NEC demands that the current hazard allowance be upwardly reviewed within the next months in order not to encourage our members to continue to work at this critical moment of an increasing number of infection and mortality due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain industrial harmony in the health sector.

READ ALSO: Email Accounts Of 21,000 N-Power Beneficiaries Changed, Updated

“The NEC resolves that the life insurance scheme for all health workers be speedily implemented and all health workers who have been infected or died as a result of COVID-19 or any other disease infection in the country be compensated,” he said.

About Author

NARD Raises Alarm Over Exposure Of Members To COVID-19
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 25, 2014042

Guinness, Dangote Cement, GSK, Lead Gainers Chart

Share price gain recorded yesterday by Guinness Nigeria plc, Dangote Cement plc, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria plc, Guaranty Trust Bank plc and Champion Breweries plc contributed majorly to about N
Read More
MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
April 18, 2016457

Borno Hospital Records 28 Severe Cases Of VVF

The Borno Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri disclosed that it had so far recorded 28 severe cases of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) this year. Dr Laraba Bello, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital,
Read More
December 30, 2013027

NIA Says No Premium No Cover May Reduce Profitability Next Year

The insurance sector may witness reduced profitability in the next financial year due to the implementation of the ‘no premium no cover’ policy of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Niger
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon