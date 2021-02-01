NARD Raises Alarm Over Exposure Of Members To COVID-19

February 1, 2021 12

Following rise in COVID-19 cases, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have raised an alarm over the increasing rate of exposure, infection, and fatality to the virus among health workers especially resident doctors in Nigeria.

Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the national president of the association disclosed this in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the end of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and scientific conference.

Uyilawa revealed that the doctors are therefore demanding a review of their hazard allowance and speedy implementation of the life insurance scheme.

“NEC demands that the current hazard allowance be upwardly reviewed within the next months in order not to encourage our members to continue to work at this critical moment of an increasing number of infection and mortality due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain industrial harmony in the health sector.

“The NEC resolves that the life insurance scheme for all health workers be speedily implemented and all health workers who have been infected or died as a result of COVID-19 or any other disease infection in the country be compensated,” he said.