NARD Calls Off Strike, Resumes Operations Nationwide

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called a halt to its nationwide strike and will return to work on Saturday.

Innocent Orji, the association’s national president, verified the development.

“We just suspended the strike. Work to resume 8 am tomorrow. We will review the progress made in two weeks.”

The move comes just days after the doctors called off a planned nationwide protest to press their demands.

The doctors, according to the NARD chief, are asking for eight items, including the recruitment of more people to replace doctors who have migrated or died.

“Our members are suffering. Nigerians are suffering too. When you don’t have the right number of doctors in the hospital, there is no way it is not going to affect the healthcare service delivery system.

“And nobody has come out to tell us that what we are saying is not true,” he maintained.

“The government on its own set up a ministerial committee that came up with a guideline since February this year, why hasn’t that guideline been circularised?” he asked.

He blamed the government of failing to meet the requests of the doctors.