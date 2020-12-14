fbpx
NAPPSA Lauds PSN For Resilience, Leadership In COVID-19 Fight

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTERPHARMACEUTICALS

NAPPSA Lauds PSN For Resilience, Leadership In COVID-19 Fight

December 14, 202007
The Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) has commended the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) for showing resilience and leading the line in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) has commended the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) for showing resilience and leading the line in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The commendation was part of the goodwill message sent by NAPPSA to PSN on the occasion of the 93rd Annual Conference of PSN held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. NAPPSA said it was particularly impressed with the visionary leadership of PSN and how they have galvanised the body to play a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19. “NAPPSA and PSN can be proud that they have shown thought leadership and led in the education of the general populace on the pandemic,” said the NAPPSA president Dr Anthony Ikeme. “Our advocacy efforts during this period remain focused on pushing Nigerians to rise up to the challenge of coronavirus by investing in capacity building for indigenous research and development of therapy and vaccine to address not just COVID-19 but other diseases that afflict our homeland,” Dr Ikeme added.

The NAPPSA president said the diaspora pharmaceutical body was pleased with PSN for seizing the opportunity presented by COVID-19 to set another ambitious agenda for the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector in terms of ramping up R&D and manufacturing capacity. “In some ways, your 2020 conference theme Technological Revolution: Adaptation in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Pharmacy Practice and Regulation is a continuation of this push for progress. It sets here another ambitious agenda for the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector,” Dr Ikeme said.

READ ALSO: All You Need To Know About Maggot Farming

Speaking on the conference theme, President of PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said “we want to expose ourselves to the possibilities of what technology can do. It would not only fill knowledge gaps but also put life-transforming tools in the hands of the healthcare-seeking Nigerians.” He added that the conference was a great opportunity for pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists to be updated on current developments in the industry, as it afforded participants the opportunity to “see how technology can help and accelerate what you are doing – be you a manufacturer, hospital pharmacist, academic pharmacist, and industry or community pharmacist.”

While commending the theme, Dr Ikeme reiterated the fact that if Nigeria must be a key player in the global pharmaceutical economy, the pharmaceutical sector must be willing to adopt the latest technology. NAPPSA assured however that it would continue to support efforts to stop the coronavirus in Nigeria as well as the building a robust pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Related tags :

About Author

NAPPSA Lauds PSN For Resilience, Leadership In COVID-19 Fight
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

July 17, 2013013

Security Agencies Deny Lagos of N1 billion

The Lagos state government loses about N1billion in revenue generation annually due to illegal outdoor signages located within police, military and other Federal Government establishments in the state
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
June 22, 2018079

Presidency Has no Security Vote – Senator Udoma Udo Udoma

 N2.87tn for capital expenditure  Power, Works & Housing gets lion share of N715bn FG to borrow N1.634tn to finance N1.95tn deficit The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo
Read More
Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 9, 2019028

No one is More Powerful than Buhari in Aso Rock, says Presidency

President ordered reduction of presidential aides to cut costs Denies Buhari, vice president’s rift The Presidency yesterday debunked the claim that there is a powerful force in the Presidential Villa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon