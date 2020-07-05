Napoli Lures Victor Osimhen with €2.5 million Yearly Earnings Deal

Napoli have reportedly offered Victor Osimhen a deal worth €2.5m a year plus bonuses and are only a final agreement with Lille away from the Nigerian.

The reports has it that Napoli have handed the 21-year-old a deal that could be worth €3m a year including the bonuses, as they continue to negotiate the price with LOSC.

Reports in Italy have claimed the Azzurri have convinced the Nigerian and has agreed terms with the forward, who scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games last season.

But sources close to the player have revealed he was not convinced about the move and might have been pressured into negotiating with the club from Naples.

Napoli have been in talks with Lille about either bringing only Osimhen or making it a €100m package including defender Gabriel.

The transfer is close to being concluded and the agreement between the two clubs is the only thing missing.

Source: VON