Naomi Osaka Lights Tokyo Olympic Cauldron

July 24, 20210117
Naomi Osaka, a Japanese tennis star lit the Olympic cauldron as the Tokyo Games opened on Friday after a year’s pandemic delay and lingering coronavirus threats.

Osaka lifted the torch to the gleaming cauldron, which had unfurled at the top of a ramp representing Mount Fuji, in the highlight of a ceremony that was stripped back over virus fears.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito officially opened the Games in an eerily empty Olympic Stadium, after COVID-19 forced organisers to ban spectators at all but a handful of venues.

“I declare open the Games of Tokyo,” said the monarch, wearing a white surgical mask, in Tokyo’s 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

