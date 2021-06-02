fbpx
Naomi Osaka: Grand Slams Vow To Create "Meaningfully Improvements"

June 2, 2021
The four Grand Slams vowed on Tuesday to “create meaningful improvements” to their tournaments in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the crisis with Naomi Osaka which hit the French Open.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka; Japan’s world number two withdrew from Roland Garros (French Open) after she was fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to carry out press conferences which she claims are detrimental to her mental health.

“We intend to work alongside the players, the tours, the media and the broader tennis community to create meaningful improvements,” a statement by the French, US and Australian Opens and Wimbledon said.

“Together as a community we will continue to improve the player experience at our tournaments, including as it relates to media. Change should come through the lens of maintaining a fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status. Sport requires rules and regulations to ensure that no player has an unfair advantage over another”.

After been fined $15,000 for not appearing at a news conference following her (Osaka) first-round win, Grand Slam chiefs warned her of future consequences.

“Repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions,” they said.

On Tuesday, the four Slams said they “empathise with the unique pressures players face”.

However, they added: “Change should come through the lens of maintaining a fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

