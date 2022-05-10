fbpx

NANS Orders Students To Block Federal Roads, Protest Over ASUU Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged all its structures and organs to block all federal roads in protest ongoing strike in public universities.

NANS while reacting to the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), asked the students to ensure the roads are blocked daily for at least three hours until the Federal Government resolves its impasse with the aggrieved lecturers.

NANS National Public Relations Officer, Victor Ezenagu, declared the mass action tagged ‘Operation Test Run’ on Tuesday during his appearance on Channels Television’s program that was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

“We are poised at ensuring that our campuses are reopened and as such, the instruction has gone out to all the 36 states and the FCT calling on all our structures to begin (the mass action) immediately.

“Starting from today, by barricading and blocking every federal road, every road leading to the airports, and ensuring they remain on the street for at least three hours every day until the Federal Government does something as regards to settling their impasse with ASUU for us to return to our campuses,” Ezenagu said.

NANS Orders Students To Block Federal Roads, Protest Over ASUU Strike
