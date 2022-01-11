fbpx

NANNM: Lagos Nurses Suspend Strike 3-day Warning Strike

January 11, 20220105
The Lagos Chapter of the National Association Of Nigeria Nurses And Midwives (NANNM) has suspended its 3-day warning strike after a meeting between the union’s management and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

Toba Odumosu, NANNM’s State Secretary in a statement said that the distress of nurses and midwives in Lagos State have been presented in an earlier notice of strike action and Governor Sanwo-Olu’s interventions on the union’s demands; urged them (the union) to hold an emergency congress for 12 pm on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Odumosu said that after considerations and a review of feedbacks and resolutions reached with the government, the union has taken the decision to suspend the strike action effective from Tuesday 11th January 2022 by 8 am.

All nurses within the metropolis were urged to return to their duty post on Tuesday.

BREAKING: BUA Foods Hits N1trn Market Cap In Less Than 4 Trading Days

