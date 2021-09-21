Naming And Shaming Sponsors of Terrorism Not FG’s Interest – Femi Adesina

September 21, 2021 147

The spokesman to the president, Femi Adesina, has stated that the federal government has no interest in naming and shaming sponsors of terrorism.

Femi Adesina made the comment during an interview on Channels Television.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had placed six Nigerians on its terror list last week.

When asked if President Muhammadu Buhari would comment on the issue of terrorism at the United Nations assembly, following the naming of six Nigerians as “sponsors of terrorism” in UAE, he stated that the federal government’s focus will be on prosecution of suspects.

“Naming and shaming won’t be the motive. Rather, bringing malefactors to justice would be it. Nigeria is not interested in naming and shaming anybody. Rather, it wants to bring them to justice,” he said.

“You will see that the United Arab Emirates has given some names, and the attorney-general of the federation has responded to that matter, saying that in due course, all these people will have their days in court.

“Rest assured that these people will be dragged before justice and justice will have its way.”

Adesina noted that investigations are being ongoing across different security agencies on financiers of terrorism, and evidence will be brought forward for prosecution.

“You don’t take people before the court without investigation. I think even the EFCC chairman, Bawa, spoke about it recently. Investigations are going on at different levels,” he said.

“It would be at the level of EFCC; it would be at the level of the National Intelligence Agency. Different security agencies would be working on it so that when those people eventually appear in court, there will be what the lawyers call a prima facie case against them.”

On the issue of recent loans sought by the current administration, Adesina noted that the Buhari administration is borrowing to implement developmental projects.

“We are borrowing for development and that is the difference between this administration and perhaps others before it, who borrow to steal, who borrow to pocket, who borrow to waste,” he said.