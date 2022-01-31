NALDA Empowers Women From Farm Estate

January 31, 2022 22

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has said about 400 women and youth would be empowered at the Ariam Elu Elu integrated farm estate in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia state.

The farm estate, ready for commissioning by the government, has three solar-powered industrial boreholes to cater to the farm’s water needs, a two-kilometer road with drainages, solar-powered street lights, office block, and residence.

Bizwatch learnt that the farm boasts of 50 fish ponds with a capacity of 150 000 fingerlings and 3,000 fishes completed.

While on an inspection tour at the farm, Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, said the project, just like other projects across the country, enables youths to inject life back into rural Nigeria and reduce urban migration.

Ikonne stated that the project aligns with President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to generate jobs through agriculture.

“The project is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to create jobs through agriculture and encourage Nigerians to produce what we eat and eat what we produce.”

Ikonne noted that the 400 women and youth of the community that would benefit from the project are already competent and prepared to run the farm for their economic benefits as it can generate huge revenue for them per annum.

For the cropping areas of the farm, he added that a high yielding pest resistant 40,000 dwarf cavendish, Valerie, and big ladyfinger species of banana trees have been planted on 25 hectares of the land.

Ikonne also divulged that the reactivated 35 hectares Acharaubo Emekuku integrated farm estate in Owerri North, Local Government Area of Imo State, neglected for over thirty years, is ready for commissioning.

He noted that NALDA has revitalised some of the farm’s existing facilities and added some new facilities to boost productivity on the farm.

“The farm currently has six poultry houses with 18 pens that contain about 10,000 birds, three goat houses with 196 goats, three piggeries containing 108 pigs, three solar-powered boreholes, access roads, and drainage and solar-powered street lights on the farm.

“Just like other NALDA farm estates, the target of the Acharaubo Farm Estate is to create job opportunities for the youth and women of the community.”