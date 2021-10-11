fbpx

NALDA Asks Communities, Villages To Support FG’s Food Security Plan

October 11, 2021082
The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has called for support from communities and villages, to make lands available for use in order to boost food security in the country.

NALDA’s Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prince Paul Ikonne, made this call over the weekend.

He also made clarifications on the perception of Nigerians on the collection of lands by the government and using them for the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) initiative.

He said, “The issue of taking land from people and using it for RUGA is totally misleading, and is not what we should dwell on now.

“What we should focus on is how do we achieve food security because everybody needs food to survive, whether oppositions or no opposition, religion or no religion, tribe or no tribe everybody needs foods.

“And this is the reason why NALDA is advocating and reaching out to communities and villages to make their land available for development n order for Nigeria to achieve food security.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

