Nairobi: Google’s First African Product Development Centre To Hire African Developers

April 20, 20220147

Google to hire visionary engineers, product managers, UX designers and researchers as it announced its first product development centre in Africa, to be located in Nairobi.

The Managing Director for Google, Nitin Gajria, said the new product development centre will help to create transformative products and services for people in Africa and around the world.

Recall that the CEO, Sundar Pichai at an event announced a plan to invest $1billion over the next 5 years to support Africa’s digital transformation.

According to him, the investment will focus on enabling fast, affordable internet access for more Africans, building helpful products, supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses and helping nonprofits to improve lives across Africa.

In 2018 Google also opened an AI research centre in Accra, Ghana to help drive useful innovations.

Speaking on the importance of the centre, Nitin Gajria, Managing Director for Google in Africa said:

“There are 300M internet users in Africa who are young, mobile-first and have similar patterns to mobile youth globally. By 2030, Africa will have 800M internet users and a third of the world’s under-35 population.

“The potential for Africa to become a leading digital economy is right on the horizon and Google is committed to accelerating Africa’s digital transformation through human capital and enabling “African-led solutions to African and global problems” through better products.”

Nairobi: Google's First African Product Development Centre To Hire African Developers
