fbpx
Naira Weakens At Parallel Forex Market, Trades N482/$

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERFOREXNEWSNEWSLETTER

Naira Weakens At Parallel Forex Market, Trades N482/$

December 8, 20200312
Naira Weakens At Parallel Forex Market, Trades N482/$

After it appreciated for three days, the Naira depreciated marginally at the unofficial foreign exchange, FOREX, market on Monday.

A Dollar was sold for N482 on Monday, compared with N480 it exchanged on Friday as the demand for the US currency continues to outstrip supply.

The Dollar had hit N500 penultimate week due to the scarcity of forex in the country, caused by low prices of oil and output cut and the impact of COVID-19 on global economy, which reduced inflows into the country.

READ ALSO: US Blacklists Nigeria Over Religious Freedom Violations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had to liberalize diaspora remittances into the country, compelling International Money Transfer operators through banks to issues Dollars to recipients, in order to boost remittances from Nigerians abroad into the country.

At the Investors’ forex window, the Naira weaken by 0.06% to N395.00/$ from N392.13/$ on Friday, while the Dollar was sold for N379.00 at the official window, the same rate it traded on Friday. 

Related tags :

About Author

Naira Weakens At Parallel Forex Market, Trades N482/$
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

GDP BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 28, 2018030

Nigeria’s GDP Per Head To Crumble For Eight Straight Years

Forecasts by the International Monetary Fund, IMF, has shown that Nigerians will see their real income per head plunge every year until at least 2023, a potentially excruciating squeeze for a country
Read More
CEO Roundtable Summit BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVEREntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTER
June 23, 2016058

Gown Meets Town at CEO Roundtable Summit

The CEO Roundtable βeta Summit is here again. Intellectual ,entrepreneurial and entertaining fireworks will come off at the main auditorium of the University of Lagos,tomorrow, Friday 24th June, 2016.
Read More
Bitcoin COVERNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
September 19, 2018025

Bitcoin Market Analyst Insists Cryto Still in Bearish Season

Veteran Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo insists that bitcoin is still in the middle of a bearish trend. This contradicts the opinions of some experts who believe that the sell-off period has already come to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon