fbpx
Naira Weakens At I & E Window

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Naira Weakens At I & E Window

February 16, 2021059
NAFEX Exchange Rate Closes At N394.17/$1

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday, February 15, 2021, as demand for the greenback continues to increase.

Naira traded for as high as N422.59 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the dollar rose by demand from both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N409.67 to one dollar on Monday.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated and closed at N473 to one dollar same as the rate on Friday last week.

About Author

Naira Weakens At I & E Window
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 11, 2016154

“11 Contractors Collected N4billion Without Going to Site” – Senate Reveals

The Senate Committee on Works on Wednesday, February 10, has revealed that 11 road contractors collected N4billion in 2015 from the federal ministry of Works and did not mobilize to sites. Chairman of
Read More
November 14, 2014044

Lagos Govt Releases Result Of Classified Hotels

Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola has made public the result of the hotels classification exercise done by the state government for hotels operating in the state. Last year, the governor had  in
Read More
August 14, 2014044

Enterprise Bank Branch In Akure Shutdown Over N338m Court Judgement

Banking activities were grounded on Wednesday at the Enterprise Bank, formerly Spring Bank Limited in Akure  after a Plaintiff’s Lawyers, Onimisi Umar and Segun Akanmode accompanied by policemen
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon