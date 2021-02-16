Naira Weakens At I & E Window

February 16, 2021 59

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday, February 15, 2021, as demand for the greenback continues to increase.

Naira traded for as high as N422.59 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the dollar rose by demand from both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N409.67 to one dollar on Monday.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated and closed at N473 to one dollar same as the rate on Friday last week.