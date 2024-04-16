Naira Value Increases By 0.6% Against Dollar At Official Market

At the official market on Monday, the Naira strengthened and was trading at N1,136.04 to the US dollar. The Naira appreciated by N6.34, according to data from the FMDQ Exchange’s official trading website.

When compared to the previous trading date on Friday, April 12, when the exchange rate was N1,142.38 to the dollar, this indicates a 0.55 percent gain. On Monday, however, the entire daily turnover dropped from 281.34 million dollars on Friday to 251.60 million dollars.

In the meanwhile, the Naira fluctuated in value against the dollar between N1,227 and N1,000 during the Investors and Exporters (I&E) session.