fbpx
Naira Strengthens At Parallel Market

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER

Naira Strengthens At Parallel Market

April 23, 2021079
Naira Remains Stable As Forex Reserves Rise

Naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated by 0.21 per cent at the parallel market on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Naira closed at N485 against dollar as against N486/$1 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

At the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar remained unchanged as it closed at N410 to one dollar on Thursday, April 22, 2021, the same rate as the previous day.

This was after it sold for as high as N436.4 to one dollar.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N75.

Nigeria’s foreign reserve dipped for the first time in about 19 days, as it declined by 0.1 percent to stand at $35.22 billion on Monday.

About Author

Naira Strengthens At Parallel Market
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Vicky Haastrup BizWomanNEWSLETTER
August 17, 20200344

Vicky Haastrup the Precious Jewel of Nigeria’s Maritime Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Princess (Dr.) Vicky Adesuyi Haastrup is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s maritime industry. She became the revelation of Nigeria’s port concession programme
Read More
twitter MEDIANEWSLETTER
April 26, 20180108

Twitter Surpasses Estimates as Growth Moves Overseas

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) posted its second profitable quarter on Wednesday and topped Wall Street estimates for revenue and monthly active users, as advertisers
Read More
Nigeria's Inflation Surges by 14.89 percent - NBS BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 18, 2017073

Nigeria’s Inflation slumps to 15.98% in September

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s inflation in the month of September 2017 dropped to 15.98 percent from 16.01 percent in August 2017, data released by the National Bureau of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.