Naira Strengthens At Parallel Market

April 23, 2021 79

Naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated by 0.21 per cent at the parallel market on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Naira closed at N485 against dollar as against N486/$1 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

At the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar remained unchanged as it closed at N410 to one dollar on Thursday, April 22, 2021, the same rate as the previous day.

This was after it sold for as high as N436.4 to one dollar.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N75.

Nigeria’s foreign reserve dipped for the first time in about 19 days, as it declined by 0.1 percent to stand at $35.22 billion on Monday.