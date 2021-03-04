fbpx
Naira Stable At Black Market

March 4, 20210124
NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates Further

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

However, at the NAFEX market on Wednesday, Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated slightly.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N411 to one dollar on Wednesday day as against N411.63 in the previous day.

Naira traded for as high as N415 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the greenback continues to rise by both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N69.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

