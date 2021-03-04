Naira Stable At Black Market

March 4, 2021 124

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

However, at the NAFEX market on Wednesday, Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated slightly.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N411 to one dollar on Wednesday day as against N411.63 in the previous day.

Naira traded for as high as N415 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the greenback continues to rise by both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N69.