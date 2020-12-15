fbpx
Naira Stable Against US Dollar Across Forex Market

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSNEWSLETTER

Naira Stable Against US Dollar Across Forex Market

December 15, 2020097

On Monday, December 14, naira was stable against the US Dollar across all the segments of the foreign exchange (forex) market.

At the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, the local currency maintained the exchange rate against the greenback at the close of transactions at N394/$1 and this was supported by the calm at the market.

According to data obtained by Business Post from FMDQ Securities Exchange on Monday, the pressure on the naira was eased at the market window as a result of significant drop in the hunger for forex.

It was observed that the FX demand reduced in the session by 72.4 per cent or $284.59 million to $108.40 million from the previous session’s $392.99 million.

Equally, at the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the market, data from the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) showed that the Nigerian currency closed flat against the American currency at ₦395/$1.

The same outcome was recorded at the interbank window of the forex market, where the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold the greenback to commercial banks at ₦379/$1.

Even at the black market that has recorded high volatility in recent weeks, the Naira was stable against the Dollar at the segment on Monday at ₦475/$1.

However, the domestic currency depreciated against the Pound Sterling yesterday at the parallel market by ₦3 to settle at ₦628/£1 compared with ₦625/£1 it traded last Friday and closed flat against the Euro at N580/€1..

Meanwhile, at the cryptocurrency market on Monday, transactions opened the week on a positive note as majority of the tokens tracked pointed north.

READ ALSO: Zainab Ahmed, Kyari, Patience Oniha Inspect AKK Gas Pipeline Project

The Litecoin (LTC) was the highest gainer as it went up by 4.9 per cent to sell at ₦40,301.01 as the Dash (DASH) gained 2.9 per cent to settle at ₦46,800.

The Bitcoin (BTC) continued its recovery with an appreciation of 1.4 per cent to trade at ₦9,305,000, the Ethereum (ETH) went up by 0.9 per cent to quote at ₦263,999.99, the Tron (TRX) rose by 0.9 per cent gain to trade at ₦14.01, while the US Dollar Tether (USDT) appreciated by 0.4 per cent to sell for ₦480.89.

However, the Ripple (RPX) went down on Monday by 2.9 per cent to sell at ₦242.10.

Related tags :

About Author

Naira Stable Against US Dollar Across Forex Market
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

October 30, 2013011

Passengers to Pay Levies for Govt’s Investment– FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has said that as the Federal Government increases investments in infrastructure upgrade, passengers will be compelled to pay some levies for governmen
Read More
Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 20, 2018019

Global Stocks Index Collapses over New Trump Tariff Threat

World stock markets slumped on Tuesday, June 19, after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated a dispute with Beijing over technology policy by threatening a tariff hike on an additional $200 billion of
Read More
Lucy ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
July 28, 2020039

BBNaija: Lucy Emerges Head of House

Lucy Essien has emerged the second head of house (HoH) at the ongoing edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show. The 30-year-old entrepreneur saw off competition for the coveted posit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon