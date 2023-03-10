Naira Soars Further At Investors, Exporters’ Window

On Thursday, the naira strengthened even more, reaching N461 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

Comparing the currency to the N461.25 for which it was traded to the dollar on Wednesday, there was a gain of 0.05%.

On Thursday, the open indicative rate reached a high of N461.25 to the dollar.

Before it closed at N461, the exchange rate for the day’s trade reached a high of N462.11 to the dollar.

Over the course of the day’s trade, the naira fell as low as N446 to the dollar. At the official Investors and Exporters window, transactions of 82.83 million dollars were made.