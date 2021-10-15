fbpx

Naira Slips To Record Low Despite Growing Forex Reserves

October 15, 20210145
Naira Sells For N575/$1 At Parallel Market

The value of the naira slipped by 1.68 per cent against the dollar at the official market on Thursday despite the growing foreign reserves.

At the Investor & Exporter foreign exchange window, the local currency opened at 413.15/$1 but closed at 422.07/$1.

The naira had depreciated by 0.19 per cent to 415.10/$1 on Wednesday after closing at 414.30/$1 on Tuesday.

At the parallel market, the dollar was bought at N565 and sold for N570, according to some operators in the black market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, however, maintained N410.91/$1 as its official rate on its website.

However, Nigeria’s increased external reserves failed to provide respite to the already pressured local currency that had been devalued multiple times at the official market.

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange Grows By N40bn, Closes Week In Green Zone

Since 2015, the naira has seen multiple devaluations at the official window despite the multi-tiered exchange rates in place to stem the local currency from free falling.

In spite of the central bank intervention in the foreign exchange market, the naira has not really fair well as the local currency continues to lose store of value.

Foreign investors have maintained distance with Nigeria due to their inability to get dollar returns out of the country as the banks are dealing with forex backlog.

Naira Slips To Record Low Despite Growing Forex Reserves
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others.

