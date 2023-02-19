Naira Shortage: Bankers Give Working Condition

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has stated that as long as the environment is safe, its members would continue to operate.

The bankers’ institute gave the condition, as it disclosed that its leadership is working with the Body of Banks’ Chief Executives to address the current challenges in the naira redesign policy and appealed to the general public to remain calm and eschew any act of violence.

This is coming as the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has warned groups and individuals against divisive comments and utterances over the new naira policy.

In a statement signed by its President/Chairman of Council, Ken Opara, CIBN stated that the banking industry remained resolute and committed to addressing all the challenges, promising that the banks would continue to remain open to serve the public “as long as it is safe to do so”.

According to him, the safety and security of the staff of banks are of paramount importance, “Hence, where there is a security challenge, the management of banks have been empowered to take proactive measures to close operations in such locations and inform the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Opara said.

He said the safety concerns being expressed in various quarters were already being addressed.

“Banks will continue to ensure that adequate security is in place to protect staff and customers whilst safeguarding the assets of the banks in contending with the current challenge,” he added.

Opara appealed to the public to remain calm and eschew any act of violence, pointing out that the banking industry would remain resolute and committed to finding ways to address all the related issues.

“We indeed appreciate you for your continued patience and understanding as we work together towards restoring normalcy,” he added.

CIBN’s reassurance came as the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) had earlier ordered banks’ staff to stay off duties, following a series of attacks on banking staff and bank facilities.

Meanwhile, in a notice sent to all unionised banks, ASSBIFI President, Olusoji Oluwole, cited the continued attacks on workers and banks’ facilities across the country as reason for the directive.

“We have put them on alert and shall instruct them without further warning to immediately stay away from their branches if these attacks on our members and facilities continue until such a time that they can be guaranteed of their personal safety and the security of their workplaces by the relevant authorities.

“We call on the public to desist from threatening or attacking our members, or destroying our property as they will be only proverbially cutting their noses to spite their faces. We can only give what we have been provided with and nothing more,” he added.