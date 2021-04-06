fbpx
Naira Remains Stable At Black Market

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Naira Remains Stable At Black Market

April 6, 20210105
Naira Remains Stable At Black Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate has remained stable for fore over five days since last week at the parallel or black market.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate closed at N485 to one dollar the rate it had maintained since last week.

Naira traded for N413 at the Investors and Exporters window before closing at N409.3 on Thursday, April 1, 2021, which was the last trading day before the public holiday.

This represents 0.15 percent depreciation compared to a rate of N408.67 per dollar recorded on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N75.7.

A forex trader at AZA Finance, Oghenefejiro Eduviere, predicted stability in the market this week in the absence of new policy directives.

He said, “In the absence of any new policy announcements, we expect the Naira to continue in this relatively rare stable mode for the coming week, hovering around 480-490 levels on the parallel market and 408-420 levels on the I&E window.”

About Author

Naira Remains Stable At Black Market
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BANKING & FINANCENEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
December 23, 20200254

AfDB Approves $7 million Grant For Mini-grid Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $7 million grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), for a new technical assistance initi
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
August 8, 2018071

Duet Invests $50million, Acquires Majority Stake in AJEAST

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Duet Private Equity Limited (DPEL), a principal investor in emerging and frontier markets, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in AJEAST Niger
Read More
Steve Clarke NEWSLETTERSPORTS
May 21, 20190108

Steve Clarke Becomes Scotland’s National Team Manager

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Steve Clarke has quit Kilmarnock to take over as the new Scotland manager. He replaces Alex McLeish who was sacked following a poor start to the nation’s Eu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.