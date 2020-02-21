Naira Remains Stable at ₦360 against US Dollar

Naira retained its value against the US dollar at $1/₦360, a figure maintained since the beginning of February 2020.

Pounds Sterling currently costs ₤1/₦467 for sellers and ₤1/₦473 for customers buying. The US dollar is bought at market for $1/₦358 and sells for $1/₦360 while Euro is bought for €1/₦388 and sold for €1/₦392

Data is collated from various black market dealers on the mainland and island of Lagos State where forex is sold. The price quoted daily on this page represents the average price obtained by our Research Team. Our prices are a guide and could be slightly different from the price you get when you eventually decide to buy or sell.

Source: Nairametrics