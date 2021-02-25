Naira Remains Stable Across Markets

February 25, 2021 40

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at the NAFEX and parallel market on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N408.8 to one dollar on Tuesday as against N408.6 in the previous day.

Naira traded for as high as N429.75 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the greenback continues to rise by both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ on Wednesday, February 22, 2021, the same rate as of Monday and Tuesday.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N71.2