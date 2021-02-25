fbpx
Naira Remains Stable Across Markets

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWS

Naira Remains Stable Across Markets

February 25, 2021040
NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates Further

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at the NAFEX  and parallel market on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N408.8 to one dollar on Tuesday as against N408.6 in the previous day.

Naira traded for as high as N429.75 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the greenback continues to rise by both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ on Wednesday, February 22, 2021, the same rate as of Monday and Tuesday.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N71.2

About Author

Naira Remains Stable Across Markets
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Contributes $100 million To ECOWAS For Fight Against Terrorism COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 20, 20200180

Geoffrey Onyeama Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for COVID-19. He disclosed this himself via Twitter on Sunday. According to Onyeama, he tested positive after his fourth COVID-19
Read More
COVERINTERNATIONALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 5, 20180102

Saraki Leaves for Ghana aboard Arik Air, to address Ghana’s Parliament 

Saraki departed Abuja, Nigeria to Accra, Ghana aboard an Arik Air commercial flight Senate President to address the Ghanaian parliament  Saraki Sunday evening, March 4, left for Accra, Ghana aboard an
Read More
February 16, 20151048

President Jonathan To Commission Four Naval War Ships This Week

President Goodluck Jonathan will, on Thursday commission four newly acquired naval warships for the Nigerian Navy. This is in line with the ongoing efforts to strengthen the nation’s maritime bo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon