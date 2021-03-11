fbpx
Naira Records Slight Gain At I & E Window

Naira Records Slight Gain At I & E Window

March 11, 2021
Naira Weakens At Black Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate recorded a slight gain at the Investors and Exporters Window on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Naira traded for N415 at the Investors and Exporters window before closing at N411.13 on Wednesday.

This is a slight appreciation compared to a rate of N412 per dollar in the previous day.

This represents about 0.21 per cent appreciation of the currency.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained at N484 to one dollar the same rate as Tuesday.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N72.87.

Naira Records Slight Gain At I & E Window
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

