fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Naira Records Further Gains At Parallel Market, Trades At N530/USDollar

November 12, 20210121
Naira Records Further Gains At Parallel Market, Trades At N530/USDollar

The Naira recorded more gains against the US dollar at the parallel market on Thursday to trade at N530 to the greenback.

The Naira having traded at N540 the previous day appreciated by N10 or 1.8 percent against the price it sold on Wednesday.

Currency traders in the parallel market in Lagos on Thursday quoted the Naira at N530 and 540 to a dollar for buying and selling prices, respectively.

Meanwhile, details on the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, Nigeria’s official foreign-exchange trading platform, the Naira recorded a 0.1 percent slump at the official market to close at N414.73 on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Emefiele Urges French Investors To Invest In Nigeria

The CBN had halted the sale of forex to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs), as part of efforts to avoid further slide of the naira against the dollar.

The CBN had accused the BDCs of turning themselves into “agents that facilitate graft and corrupt activities of people who seek illicit fund flow and money laundering in Nigeria”.

The Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has called on the apex bank to supply them forex at the official market rate to in order to create more liquidity.

The president of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe, stated that the association had made a request to the CBN for an alternative forex window for them to handle diaspora remittances, capital imports and export proceeds, according to a report by Reuters.

“We are redefining our business model. Instead of dispensing central bank dollars, let us look at being a distributor of liquidity,” Reuters quoted Gwadabe as saying.

About Author

Naira Records Further Gains At Parallel Market, Trades At N530/USDollar
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Samsung S10 5G IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
April 2, 20190277

Samsung to Launch Galaxy S10 5G April 5

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram We’ve already heard that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G release date could be as early as April 5, and now Samsung has confirmed the date along with the ph
Read More
Dollar BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
July 12, 20190404

Dollar Subdued as Data Fail to Damp Rate Hopes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar slipped to near a one-week low on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s bleak comments on the U.S. economy bolstered expectations
Read More
Energy Sector Dropped By 37% In 2020 [ MAIN ]INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
February 7, 20210872

Energy Sector Dropped By 37% In 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The energy sector was the worst performer on the S&P 500 in 2020, plummeting 37% Year-Over-Year (YoY), according to the research data analyzed and publi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.