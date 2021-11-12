Naira Records Further Gains At Parallel Market, Trades At N530/USDollar

November 12, 2021 121

The Naira recorded more gains against the US dollar at the parallel market on Thursday to trade at N530 to the greenback.

The Naira having traded at N540 the previous day appreciated by N10 or 1.8 percent against the price it sold on Wednesday.

Currency traders in the parallel market in Lagos on Thursday quoted the Naira at N530 and 540 to a dollar for buying and selling prices, respectively.

Meanwhile, details on the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, Nigeria’s official foreign-exchange trading platform, the Naira recorded a 0.1 percent slump at the official market to close at N414.73 on Thursday.

The CBN had halted the sale of forex to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs), as part of efforts to avoid further slide of the naira against the dollar.

The CBN had accused the BDCs of turning themselves into “agents that facilitate graft and corrupt activities of people who seek illicit fund flow and money laundering in Nigeria”.

The Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has called on the apex bank to supply them forex at the official market rate to in order to create more liquidity.

The president of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe, stated that the association had made a request to the CBN for an alternative forex window for them to handle diaspora remittances, capital imports and export proceeds, according to a report by Reuters.

“We are redefining our business model. Instead of dispensing central bank dollars, let us look at being a distributor of liquidity,” Reuters quoted Gwadabe as saying.