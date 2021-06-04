fbpx
Naira Pushes Close To N500/$

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Naira Pushes Close To N500/$

June 4, 20210133
Naira Pushes Close To N500/$

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel market on Thursday, June 3, 2021, moving very close to N500 to one dollar, further widening the gap with the NAFEX market.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated and closed at N499 to one dollar compared to N498 to one dollar rate on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value by N1.

however, naira closed at the NAFEX or Investors and Exporters window at N410.9 on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Stock Market Ends Trading Day With N34bn Gain

This is a appreciation in the local currency compared to a rate of N411.06 per dollar in the previous day.

The naira was on a free fall at the parallel market since last week, plunging to N495/$1 last Thursday from N487 per dollar at the beginning of the week.

Analysts have attributed the naira’s recent volatility to speculation triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent adjustment of the official exchange rate to N410 per dollar from N379/$1.

A Forex Trader at AZA Finance, Oghenefejiro Eduviere, said, “We expect it to continue weakening towards 490 as the market digests the effect of the new exchange rate regime.

“Lower liquidity and rising demand for the greenback will also keep the currency under pressure, with the Naira likely to drop towards 420 on the NAFEX window.”

About Author

Naira Pushes Close To N500/$
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

konga COVERRETAIL
February 20, 20170187

Konga Offers Massive Discounts To Shoppers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s largest online mall, Konga.com has demonstrated its commitment to customer satisfaction by giving shoppers discounts across all categories on its
Read More
Restructuring Not Only Solution To Nigeria's Problems - Jonathan COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 20, 20180268

Goodluck Jonathan Accuses Obama of Bias in 2015 Pre-election Message

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former President Goodluck Jonathan has railed against the conduct of Barack Obama, describing the former U.S. president as overbearing and ‘condescending’ i
Read More
Biden Become 46th President Of US [ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
January 20, 20210251

Biden Become 46th President Of US

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States of America. Kamala Harris has also been sworn in as his vice president, making her the first femal
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.