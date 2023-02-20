Naira Notes: APC Chairman, PGF Urges FG To Obey Supreme Court’s Order

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) called on the Federal Government on Sunday to comply with the Supreme Court’s order on the contentious naira swap policy.

The call follows a meeting between Adamu and APC governors in Abuja over a policy that appears to widen the schism between the Presidency and the party’s governors.

Though the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, insisted on the deadline, the Supreme Court granted an interim injunction suspending the Central Bank of Nigeria’s February 10 deadline for the old N200, N500, and N1,000 as legal tender.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on the other hand, announced last Thursday that only the old N200 notes would be allowed to circulate alongside the new denominations for 60 days, a stance that has sparked criticism from members of the President’s own cabinet.

“We note very seriously that the currency redesign is causing tremendous difficulty to Nigerians,” said the APC chairman, reading the resolution of the meeting with the PGF.’

“We urge the Attorney General of the Federation and the Central Bank Governor to respect the supreme court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting.

“The meeting is urging President Buhari to intervene in resolving the issues causing great difficulty to Nigerians.”