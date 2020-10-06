Naira Marley Calls Off Planned #ENDSARS Protest

October 6, 2020 29

Naira Marley has called off his #ENDSARS protest scheduled to hold today.

The musician announced the call off via his Twitter handle.

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now.

“As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan,” he tweeted.

Source: Sahara Reporters