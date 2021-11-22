fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Naira Maintains Solid Form At Parallel Market

November 22, 20210143
Naira Maintains Solid Form At Parallel Market

The naira was traded at N545 to the dollar at the parallel market over the weekend, sustaining its strongest level since early September 2021. Also, it traded at N411.59 to the dollar at the official Investors and Exporters window.

The naira’s firmness was caused by a decline in the demand for dollar by importers and other forex users who settled for substitutes of imported products and raw materials.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves slumped to $41.5 billion this week, marking a nearly $100 million decline, according to the Central Bank’s 30-day moving average benchmark.

Trading Desk Manager, AZA, global forex dealer, Murega Mungai, said inflation also fell for a seventh consecutive month, with prices rising by 15.99 per cent in October compared to 16.63 per cent a month earlier, driven lower by falling food costs.

“With weaker dollar demand unlikely to change, we expect the Naira to remain around the N540 to dollar handle in the coming week (this week),” he said.

Responding to the naira position, the International Monetary Fund(IMF), welcomed steps taken toward unification of the exchange rate and stressed the need for further actions.

Nigeria’s Trade Deficit Slumps To $340m In July – CBN

About Author

Naira Maintains Solid Form At Parallel Market
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 16, 20200221

FG Directs Aviation Agencies to Relocate Headquarters to Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has again directed aviation agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to move their headquarters from Lagos to the Federal Capital Terr
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
May 23, 20130192

BPP Recovers N122Billion for FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has helped the Federal Government to save N450 billion through the application of due processes in procurement betwee
Read More
VAT: Rivers State Has No Intention To Fight FG - Wike COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 4, 20200277

PDP Places Wike in Charge of Obaseki’s Re-election Campaign

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Governor of Rivers State, H. E. Nyesom Wike, as the Chairman of the E
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.