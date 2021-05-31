Naira Is In the “Best Possible Health It Can Be...", Says Garba Shehu

May 31, 2021 201

Spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu, has stated that the naira is in the “best possible health it can be, given the circumstances we are in”.

The Naira, last Thursday, gained at the importer & exporter (I&E) window by 0.1 percent to N411/$1 but slipped by 0.4 percent to N495/$1 in the parallel market.

Shehu who was a guest on a Channels Television programme Sunday Politics, stated that over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the global economy.

When presented with statistics on how the local economy performed in 2015 as against the current year, Shehu stated that only the Nigerian economy is the only economy on a “positive growth” path in Africa.

He deflected the question stating that the minister of finance is in the best position to comment on the economy.

When asked specifically about the criticism of the government’s economic policies, he said critics of the federal government’s handling of the economy should get themselves “re-examined”.

READ ALSO: Customs Seizes N4.18bn Worth Of Tramadol, Fake Drugs in May

“If you ask me this question, I will tell you that whoever questions the capacity of the government to manage the economy probably also need to have themselves re-examined,” he said.

“Because look at all of the things that have happened with COVID over the last year or more.

“Can you see that in the entire Africa continent, this is the only country that is recording positive growth in its economy?”

Shehu stated that the Buhari’s administration is “working day and night” to make certain that Nigerians are not hungry.

When asked if the country is safer compared to 2015 when his Buhari assumed office, Shehu said that as far Boko Haram terrorism is concerned, Nigeria is in a better state.

“As far as Boko Haram terrorism is concerned, Nigeria is a safer place today than it was in 2015 when he took power,” he said.

“New challenges have come up, farmers-herders clashes, and killings in certain sections of the country, much of those have been subdued.

“We have been confronted with sabotage of oil installations in the south-south that have been managed effectively up to this point.

“Challenges of kidnapping and banditry have risen in so many parts of the country, including the south-west. Though the south-west is the safest part of the country.”