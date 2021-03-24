Naira Gains At NAFEX Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N409.8 to one dollar on Tuesday as against N410.13 in the previous day.
This represents about 0.33 per cent appreciation in the currency.
Naira traded at a peak of N412 at the Investors and Exporters window as government continues to encourage dollar remittances.
At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N486/$ a new peak it attained on Monday.
The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N76.2.
