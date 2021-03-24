fbpx
Naira Gains At NAFEX Market

March 24, 2021057
Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N409.8 to one dollar on Tuesday as against N410.13 in the previous day.

This represents about 0.33 per cent appreciation in the currency.

Naira traded at a peak of N412 at the Investors and Exporters window as government continues to encourage dollar remittances.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N486/$ a new peak it attained on Monday.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N76.2.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

