Naira Gains At I & E Window

February 24, 2021024
NAFEX Exchange Rate Closes At N394.17/$1

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N408.6 to one dollar on Tuesday as against N410 in the previous day.

Naira traded for as high as N429.75 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the greenback continues to rise by both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ on Monday, February 22, 2021.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N71.4.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

