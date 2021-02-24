Naira Gains At I & E Window

February 24, 2021 24

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N408.6 to one dollar on Tuesday as against N410 in the previous day.

Naira traded for as high as N429.75 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the greenback continues to rise by both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ on Monday, February 22, 2021.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N71.4.