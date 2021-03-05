Naira Gains At I & E Window

March 5, 2021 71

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N406.5 to one dollar on Thursday as against N411 in the previous day.

This represents about 1.09 per cent appreciation in the currency.

Naira traded for as high as N427.45 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the greenback continues to rise by both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ since Monday.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N73.5.