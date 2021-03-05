fbpx
Naira Gains At I & E Window

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Naira Gains At I & E Window

March 5, 2021071
NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates Further

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N406.5 to one dollar on Thursday as against N411 in the previous day.

This represents about 1.09 per cent appreciation in the currency.

Naira traded for as high as N427.45 at the Investors and Exporters window as the demand for the greenback continues to rise by both legitimate importers and foreign investors that wanted to repatriate their earnings.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ since Monday.

The closing rate indicated that the exchange rate differential between NAFEX market and parallel market is N73.5.

About Author

Naira Gains At I & E Window
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 18, 2014058

Oando Posts Increased Profit Of 83% to N11bn

Nigerian indigenous oil producer, Oando Plc, yesterday, posted its nine months results ended September 30, 2014,indicating a growth of 83 per cent in net profit. Oando posted a turnover of N338 billio
Read More
March 9, 2016370

“Porting Activities Slid To 29,515 In January” – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, on Tuesday, March 9, said that telecommunications firms in the country engaged in only 29,515 Mobile Number Porting, MNP, activities in the month of Januar
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVER
January 4, 2016287

Respite for Investors as Year-end Rally Pushes Market Capitalization Up by N612billion

Trading activities at the Nigerian Stock Market in the last trading week of the year 2015 brought a huge relief to investors on the bourse as equities soared by N612 billion in three days. Although, i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.