Naira Falls By 4.6% Against Dollar At Official Market

On Tuesday, the Naira fell against the dollar in the official market, closing at N1,416.57.

The Naira lost N62.36, according to data from the FMDQ Exchange, the official trading platform that regulates the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Compared to the previous trading date on Monday, when it traded at N1,354.21 to the dollar, this implies a 4.60 percent loss.

On Tuesday, however, the overall daily turnover rose to 160.77 million dollars, from Monday’s recorded 84.83 million dollars.

In the meanwhile, the Naira fluctuated in value versus the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) market, moving between N1,445 and N1,301.