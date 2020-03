Naira dipped significantly against the US Dollar at $1/₦380 in the parallel market, indicating ₦5 (1.3%) loss compared to $1/₦375 recorded yesterday.

The currency also lost against Pounds Sterling as it currently costs ₤1/₦470 for sellers and ₤1/₦485 for customers buying. The US dollar is bought at the parallel market at $1/₦365 and sells for an average of $1/₦380 while Euro is bought for €1/₦405 and sold for €1/₦412.