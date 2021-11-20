fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Naira Drops By 2.8% To N545/$1 At BDC Market

November 20, 20210104
Naira Drops By 2.8% To N545/$1 At BDC Market

The Naira, on Friday, recorded a depreciation against the US dollar at the parallel market of the foreign exchange market.

According to currency traders in the parallel market popularly referred to as Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, the Naira traded at N545 to a US dollar at the street market.

This marks a N15 or 2.8 percent decline in value in comparison to the N530 it sold for the previous week.

Similarly, at the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, a platform that oversees official foreign-exchange trading in Nigeria, the Naira slipped by 0.2 percent to N414.40/$1 on Friday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stated that the parallel market does not reflect the true condition of Naira.

eNaira Will Reduce Tax Evasion In Nigeria, Says CITN President

The CBN had, in July, announced its decision to discontinue the sale of dollar to the earlier authorized BDCs.

According to the apex bank’s reason for the action, it accused the BDC operators of becoming “agents that facilitate graft and corrupt activities of people who seek illicit fund flow and money laundering in Nigeria”.

In August, deposit money banks were commissioned by the CBN to cater for legitimate forex demand by citizens.

In compliance with the directive, the banks have created teller points for FX transactions in their branches to cater to customers with legitimate need for the greenback.

About Author

Naira Drops By 2.8% To N545/$1 At BDC Market
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

FEC AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 21, 20190312

FEC Approves N27.5 billion Intervention Fund for Agriculture in Distressed Parts of Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Okays N3.03 bn for Ogoni clean-up, N1.121bn for Enugu water project After a seven-hour meeting, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday in Abuja appro
Read More
AfDB Approves $430,000 To Support Fight Against Ebola In Guinea BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 17, 20210503

The Greater Wealth Of Lagos Will Come From The Youths – Adesina

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has predicted that the greater wealth of Lagos will come from youth. He made the sta
Read More
Crude Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 18, 20170194

Oil Surges to $50.77/barrel on Hefty Stockpile

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices on Thursday, August 17, on expectations of a hefty stockpile draw at the U.S. oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, reversing the previous day
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.