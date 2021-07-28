fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Naira Dips As CBN Channels N2.3tn Forex Sales To Commercial Banks

July 28, 20210100
The naira to dollar exchange rate dipped to N505 to one dollar at the parallel market on Tuesday as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stopped forex sales to Bureau De Change operators.

The naira to dollar exchange rate dipped to N505 to one dollar at the parallel market on Tuesday as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stopped forex sales to Bureau De Change operators.

At the parallel market/black market where BDC trade, the naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated and closed at N505 to one dollar compared to N504 to one dollar rate on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the end of a two-day meeting said the $5.7 billion (about N2.346 trillion) annually through the BDCs will now be diverted to commercial banks for the use of customers.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, also said the CBN will no longer continue registration of new BDCs as subsequent forex will be channelled through commercial banks.

READ ALSO: CBN Stops Forex Sales To Bureau De Change, Retains MPR

The CBN governor directed all commercial bank branches to create a separate desk for forex sales as part of the new policy.

The BDCs were regulated to sell a maximum of 5,000 dollars per day, but CBN observed that they have since been flouting that regulation and selling millions of dollars per day.

“The CBN also observed that the BDCs aid illicit financial flows and other financial crimes.  The bank has thus decided to discontinue the forex sales to BDCs with immediate effect.

“We shall, henceforth, channel all forex allocation through the commercial banks,” he said.

“Once a customer presents all required documentation to purchase forex, the commercial banks should ensure they get the forex. Any customer that is denied should contact the CBN on 0700385526 or through the email- [email protected]

About Author

Naira Dips As CBN Channels N2.3tn Forex Sales To Commercial Banks
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

stock BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 2, 20180156

OTC FX Futures Contract on FMDQ Stands at $9.13bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The total value of contracts matured and settled on FMDQ, stands at $9.13bn, with the maturity of the NGUS APR 25 2018 contract (notional amount, $660.49).
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
March 8, 20140108

IMF Predicts 7.3% GDP Growth, Lower Inflation For Nigeria In 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Nigeria’s economy is set to grow 7.3 per cent this year, up from 6.4 per cent in 2013. According to
Read More
IMF INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 22, 20180186

IMF Chief Warns G20 Leaders That Tariffs Will Harm Global Economy as Trump Threatens Escalation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned world economic leaders on Saturday that a recent wave of trade tariffs would significantly harm global growth,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.