Naira Declines Further As Dollar Sells For ₦478

November 19, 2020 67

The naira extended its decline on Wednesday as the United States dollar was sold for N478 at the parallel market.

The local currency, which traded at N475 per dollar on Tuesday, has come under pressure in recent days.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that it plunged to N475 on Monday from N470 at which it closed last Friday.

In the Investors’ and Exporters’ forex window, the naira declined by 0.31 per cent to close at 386 per dollar on Wednesday, according to data from FMDQ Group.

READ ALSO: US Elections 2020: Pelosi Elected To Lead Democrats In US House

The CBN has kept the official exchange rate at N379/$1 since August, when the naira was devalued for the second time this year from 360 per dollar. It was first devalued to 360 in March from 306.

The nation’s forex reserves stood at $35.54bn as of November 17, down from $35.69bn on October 28, according to the CBN.