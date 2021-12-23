fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

Naira Appreciates At Parallel Market, Trades At N565/$1

December 23, 20210108
Naira Appreciates At Parallel Market, Trades At N565/$1

The Naira recorded marginal gain against the US dollar at the parallel market trading at N565 per dollar.

The local currency appreciated by N5 or 0.9 percent having traded previously at N570 last week.

Some parallel market traders across forex markets in Lagos quoted the naira at N565 to a dollar on Wednesday.

Yuletide: FG Declares 3days Public Holiday

The CBN has has always stated that the parallel market only handles below one percent of foreign exchange (FX) transactions and should never be a criteria for determining the naira/dollar exchange rate.

Nigeria has seen its foreign reserves fall by $53 million in the last 20 days.

To avoid a sharp decline in the value of the Naira during the yuletide, it is anticipated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will supply more dollars .

Data on the apex bank’s website indicates that foreign reserves fell from $41.1 billion at the beginning of December to $40.6 billion as at December 20.

Also, the naira appreciated by 0.02 percent in the official market side, to start at N414.04 to a dollar on Wednesday, according to data on FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange.

Since the CBN stopped the supply of FX to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs), its has continued to channel weekly allocations of dollar sales to commercial banks to meet legitimate FX demands.

About Author

Naira Appreciates At Parallel Market, Trades At N565/$1
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Group Tells NCAA To Double Down On Surveillance Of Activities Of Airlines AVIATIONNEWSNEWSLETTER
August 22, 20210858

Group Tells NCAA To Double Down On Surveillance Of Activities Of Airlines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to redouble its surveillance on air
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
August 6, 20180296

Inlaks Commits to Deepening Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 2020 financial inclusion target of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received a boost as Inlaks has reiterated its commitment to extend the frontier
Read More
Onnoghen Alleges His Removal Was Based On Rumors He Met With Atiku COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
January 31, 20190307

Onnoghen Loses Lawsuit against CCB at Appeal Court

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lawyers’ boycott stalls CJN’s case at industrial court CUPP, pro-democracy groups petition UN, AU Rhodes-Vivour may emerge new chief justice The Court of Ap
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.