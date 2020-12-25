fbpx
Naira Adds 2.11% On Christmas Eve At Parallel Forex Market

The Naira added 2.11% to exchange at N465 against the Dollar at the parallel forex market on Christmas eve, compared with N475/$ it traded the previous day.

The local currency also appreciated marginally at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) to N392/$ from the N392.15/$ recorded on Wednesday.

The market turnover at the I&E forex window dipped by 16% to $98.47 million from $117.23 million on Wednesday as the country continues to struggle with the illiquidity of Dollars.

At the official market, the Naira was stable at N379/$.

