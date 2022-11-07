Naija Highlandah Records Huge Participation, Holds Eliminator Round for Top 10

William Lawson’s is set to hold an Eliminator Round for the ongoing The Naija Highlandah Challenge on Tuesday November 8, at the Esporta Lounge in Ikeja GRA, Lagos to unearth the Top 10 Naija Highlandahs that will battle it out for the star prize of N2 million Naira and a trip to Scotland at the Grand Finale scheduled to hold on Saturday November 12 at the Union Bank Sports Ground in Surulere, Lagos.

The Naija Highlandah campaign was launched on October 06, 2022, to unearth the boldest and most unconventional Nigerian with the good humour that personifies the William Lawson’s Highlander brand personality.

In a release communicated by Lerato Makume, the Customer Marketing Manager, Bacardi Martini, she said, “The Naija Highlandah contest has met with unprecedented participation from Nigerians. After the third week of activation, we have registered close to 5,000 Nigerian participants as many Nigerians show up at the bar and supermarket activations to put their Highlandah spirit to test.”

“This special eliminator contest on Tuesday is being held to enable us to whittle down to the best and the boldest among all the high-scoring participants and unearth the Top-10 finalists that will compete for the title of the True-Born Naija Highlandah on November 12,” Makume concluded.

As at the time of writing, 74 participants have qualified for the Eliminator round, but that number is expected to increase by the time results are tallied from last weekend’s activations, which took place at six locations across the State including the Fish Farm in Ogudu; Ice Age at Abule-Egba; Busy Body at Ikotun; Jendol at Abule-Egba and Ikorodu; and JustRite, also in Ikorodu.

The Naija Highlandah Challenge is a search by William Lawson’s, the leading Scotch Whisky brand in Nigeria, for the boldest and most unconventional Nigerian who lives life by his or her own rules.

Follow #NAIJAHighlandah if you dare and share your Highlandah attitude on social media using #NAIJAHighlandah #WilliamLawsons.